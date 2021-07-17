Southern governors’ demand for 5% derivation in order – Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Saturday the five percent on oil derivation demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum is not too much considering the devastating effects of oil exploration on host communities.

The governor stated this in a chat with journalists in Minna, Niger State.

The Senate had on Thursday adopted the three percent allocation to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) despite protest by lawmakers from the South-South.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who announced this at the plenary, said the upper legislative chamber had taken a resolution on the matter and could not go back on its decision.

On the PIB, the governor said the members of the National Assembly had performed their duties and the southern governors could not take away their functions.

He, however, demanded more resources for oil-producing communities in the South-South.

Emmanuel stressed that the governors would study the PIB carefully and react to it.

He said: “The current three percent is too little, considering the risks and hazards members of oil-producing areas are subjected to.

“The fishermen can no longer earn a living because of oil spillage while the farmers cannot farm. There are numerous other challenges confronting members of oil communities.”

