Southern govs are just like Kanu, Igboho; they’re agents of destabilisation —ADP Chairman Sani Yabagi

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Sani Yabagi, has slammed governors from the southern parts of the country, saying they are ganging up against the north following a communique at the end of their meeting in Lagos on Monday.

Yabagi who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Monday night, also compared the southern governors to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, self-proclaimed Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, whom he said are doing everything possible to destabilise Nigeria.

The southern governors, at the end of their meeting, had, among other resolutions, insisted that the ban on open grazing must take its cause from September 1.

But in reacting to the declaration, Yabagi said such resolutions are divisive and belittled the offices of leaders.

“I think the coming together of the governors of the Southern extraction is a very wrong way to go about issues that affect the politics of the nation.

“Because the message here, unfortunately, is like ganging up against the rest of Nigerians, particularly the North, by state actors.

“The governors should be the ones to protect the unity of Nigeria and ensure that all the parts of the country will be comfortable with whoever emerges as the President in 2023.

“But the contents of the forum’s communique was targeted at the North and its people.

“When you look at grazing, insecurity, politics of 2023, how can we have elected officials, governors for that matter, coming out in this matter to emphasize things that divide us, not talking about things that unite the country?

“It beats my imagination. It is unfortunate that we don’t have governors today coming together for issues of principles. These governors are not anything better than Igboho or Kanu.”

