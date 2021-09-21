Southern govs asking for 2023 presidency is lazy politics —Baba-Ahmed

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has insisted that the north will not be bullied or threatened into giving in to demands of southern Nigeria that the presidency should go to the south in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed who spoke during an interview session on Arise TV on Tuesday, stated that the north has as much right as the southern part of the country to present a candidate for any position in the country, especially for the presidency.

He lambasted governors from the southern part of the country of engaging in lazy politics by demanding for positions, instead of working towards it.

More to come….

