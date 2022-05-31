‘Southern govs didn’t betray you, they opted for aspirant to defeat northern sentiments’, Shehu Sani replies Wike

Former Kaduna gubernatorial aspirant, Shehu Sani, has replied Nyeson Wike of Rivers State who said he was betrayed by southern governors in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Shehu Sani gave the reply in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Rivers State governor had in a statement on Monday accused Southern governors of foiling his attempt to win the presidential ticket of the party.

He argued that his involvement in the presidential primaries was to aggregate the quest of the South to produce a president in 2023, based on the principle of zoning.

The former presidential aspirant, thus, blamed his defeat on the betrayal of the southern governors who failed to give him their support in the contest.

Wike said: “I contested the primary election based on the principle and agreement with all southern governors and leaders of the South that presidency should go to the South this period.

Read also :Wike accuses PDP govs of working against Southern Nigeria’s push for presidency

“We have done our part. We never betrayed anybody because it’s not in our blood to betray. But it’s a shame to those people, some of the governors from the South, they were the people used to sabotage course.”

Reacting, Shehu Sani said the Southern governors did not betray the governor but rather looked beyond the primaries and went for a aspirant with a huge influence to defeat northern sentiments and win the general elections.

He stressed that Wike remains a strong player in the quest of the opposition party to wrest power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

He wrote: “I didn’t think the southern governors betrayed Wike. They simply looked beyond primaries and opted for a formidable candidate aspirant who can overcome northern sentiments, mobilise voters and ultimately win general elections. Wike remains an indispensable force for the battle ahead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now