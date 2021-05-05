Southern govs meet to discuss growing insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The current insecurity across the country has prompted the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum to convene an emergency meeting in order to discuss solutions to redress the state of affairs.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the meeting was held virtually at the request of the chairman of the South West governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the chairmen of both South-South and South-East Governors’ Forums Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi of Ondo, Delta, and Ebonyi respectively.

The need to unify various agitated factions within the country was amongst the top agenda reportedly discussed at the meeting, but, the full details are yet to emerge.

By Mayowa Oladeji

