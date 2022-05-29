Southern Kaduna Christian leaders decry state of siege, call on government to come to their aid

Christian leaders in the southern part of Kaduna State under the aegies of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), have decried the state of insecurity, kidnappings, killings and general destruction of properties and farmlands being carried out unabated by terrorists and bandits in the zone.

In a communique at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the body in Kafanchan on Saturday, the SKCLA said the entire Southern Kaduna area was under siege by terrorists with no clear-cut leadership direction for the people in the midst of the insecurity which has bedevilled the area in the past two years.

In the communiqué which was jointly signed by the Chairman of the Association, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, and Secretary General, Reverend Yunana Tanimu, the Association, while calling on the state government to come to the aid of the Southern Kaduna, said it strongly condemns the persecution of Christians in Northern Nigeria in general, and Southern Kaduna in particular, and resolves to investigate and get to the bottom of the conflict and bring forth solutions.

While acknowledging that the “Church has always been the bedrock of Southern Kaduna people, bringing hope and respite in times of crisis,” the communiqué notes that the problems in the land are rooted within the people and advises the people to work hard to eradicate ignorance amongst them.

“We call on the people of Southern Kaduna to rise and protect their God-given land from those who want to take it by force as they have no new land to go to.

“We also urge the Fulanis who have been living in peace in their previous settlements in Southern Kaduna to return and work with the locals to keep the peace in the land,” it said.

The association also appealed to the federal and state governments to find enduring solutions to the Fulani youth restiveness.

