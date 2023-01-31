Southern Kaduna Christians, Muslims sign MoU on violence-free elections

Christians and Muslims in the turbulent Southern Kaduna have resolved to live peacefully before, during and after the 2023 general elections by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing of the MoU was carried out on Monday by leaders of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association and Southern Kaduna Council of Imams and Ulamaa after a meeting of the two groups where they agreed to continue sensitizing their people to ensure peaceful coexistence in the area.

The MoU which was signed in Kaduna, the state capital by Emmanuel Nuhu Kure on behalf of the Christian leaders and Chief Imam Muhammad D. Kassim, on behalf of the Muslims, noted that the two groups were committed to promoting peaceful co-existence.

“Having identified stakeholders (Christians and Muslims) committed to the promotion of peaceful co-existence among communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, the above leaders do undertake to sign this MOU as a mark of their commitment towards sustaining peaceful coexistence for progress before, during and after the February/March 2023 General Elections,” part of the agreement said.

“The two groups agree that in the event a crisis erupts in other places, they would jointly ensure that it does not consume Southern Kaduna and that their members are not involved.

“This MOU is meant to serve as a reminder of the commitment of the undersigned in support of a crisis-free 2023 general elections in Southern Kaduna.

“It also establishes a basis for ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the participants, so that future interventions and areas of mutual interest may be brought under this framework.

“In a situation where anyone attempts to aid outsiders to create or start a crisis, they would jointly release their members to protect the land from both external and internal trouble before, during and after the 2023 General Elections,” it added.

