Southern Kaduna disowns Gov El-Rufai, wants him probed for opposing naira redesign policy

Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has called for the investigation of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the old naira notes of N1000 and N500 had ceased to be legal tender in the country.

This call was on the backdrop of the recent state broadcast by E-Rufai where he insisted the old N500 and N1000 remain legal tender in Kaduna State pending its determination by the Supreme Court next week, against a declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that only the N200 notes remain legal tender.

However, the union in a statement issued and signed on Saturday by the SOKAPU’s spokesman, Luka Binniyat, condemned el-Rufai’s desperation and warned it should not be taken for granted.

It maintained that El-Rufai had gone overboard in his opposition to the policy, adding the governor should not hide under the sufferings of the people to wage his war.

The statement read: “El-Rufai, as it looks, is heading a gang of APC governors bent on reversing the controversial Naira redesign and they have managed to get the Supreme Court to order a temporary stop to it. President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele have refused to heed to the order of the Supreme Court in toto.

“The desperation of el-Rufai is not ordinary and we suggest that he should be investigated. El-Rufai’s has gone overboard in his reaction to the response of Buhari to the Supreme Court order.

“In his broadcast to the State last night, el-Rufai sounded desperate; he became unduly emotional and abusive and spoke with a lot of bracadacio in the typical manner that has been his public image. He even alleged that there was a plot to stop the 2023 general election and its place an interim government installed.

“He called on Kaduna State citizens to disobey the directives of President Buhari. He insisted that the N500 and N1000 notes are still legal tenders in Kaduna State, contrary to the position of the Federal Government and promised dire consequences on anyone who refused to make transactions with them in Kaduna State.

“It will therefore look like el-Rufai has declared himself a rebel. If this is not treason, then we need another definition of the word. If El-Rufai has such goodwill towards the people of Kaduna State why has he not approached the Supreme Court to force the Federal government to wipe out the so-called bandits that have taken over a large portion of Kaduna State creating their own government right under his nose?.

“We are yet to see el-Rufai make a case at the Supreme Court forcing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to give relieve materials to the millions of IDPs in Kaduna State.

“The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has been observing the curious ongoing drama between governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Federal Government over the new Naira policy and we feel it is right to make our input as it affects the wellbeing of our members.

“So, we want to appeal to our members not to be charmed by El-Rufai’s bravado towards the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government as a genuine act of concern to the citizens state. He cannot hide under the cover of the suffering we are going through as a result of the new Naira policy and wage his war.”

