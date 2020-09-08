SOUTHERN KADUNA: Sultan describes killings as madness, fingers politicians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday condemned the killings in the southern part of Kaduna, describing it as madness.

The Sultan, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Council, also indicted politicians as the brains behind the crisis.

Abubakar said this in his opening remarks as the meeting of the Northern traditional rulers meeting held at the Lugard Hall in Kaduna on Monday on the disturbing spate of insecurity in the region and the country, calling on those involved in the carnage to stop immediately.

He said: “The Southern Kaduna killings is madness and has to be stopped immediately. No man in his right senses go on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.”

Read also: Sultan of Sokoto warns against inciting comments fueling Southern Kaduna crisis

He, however, warned that if the brains behind such atrocities did not stop they would be consumed by their own traps.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, in his own remarks, said the Southern Kaduna crises had prevailed for the past 40 years.

The governor also expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council for their interest in the restoration of peace in communities in southern Kaduna

Join the conversation

Opinions