Southern leaders working with FBI to persecute Abba Kyari —Miyetti Allah

The umbrella body of herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) has accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of conniving with leaders in southern Nigeria to persecute the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari.

The Fulani group also attacked the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) saying it has failed to speak against the allegations of corruption, and the arrest warrant on Kyari because “they have been playing dubious politics with the south aimed at undermining northern interests in 2023.”

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, MACBAN said the northern elders were “quiet while the US and some elements in Southern Nigeria were conniving to persecute shining stars in the North.”

The statement signed by National Coordinator of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, insisted that the NEF has failed in its main responsibility of protecting the interest of the North.

It also alleged that the same treatment being meted out to Kyari was done to former Chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde and Ibrahim Magu, and a former member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum, Farouk Lawan, all on a bid to whittle down north’s political influence in Nigeria.

“While the US, through the FBI and some elements in the South of Nigeria have connived to persecute shining stars from the northern region using the media, the Northern Elders Forum and othr stakeholders in the North have remained silent amid the crisis.

“It is a shame that the Northern Elders Forum and other groups in the region would fold their hands and watch while sons of the north who have distinguished themselves in different fields are constantly being persecuted and maligned at the height of their careers.

“The United States is not the most honest country in the world. What they are doing to Kyari, they did it to Donald Trump and Al Gore.

“Let him stand firmly and defend himself because he is Nigeria’s future Inspector General of Police, and he mustn’t allow himself to be rattled.

“We are solidly behind Abba Kyari and other shining lights of the north and if the hypocritical Northern Elders Forum refuses to speak out due to the dubious politics they are playing with the south, we want to tell them that they will never succeed,” the statement said.

