Southern, Middle Belt leaders condemn DSS attempted arrest of Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have condemned the attempt by some security operatives to arrest the attempted arrest of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, by security operatives on Friday.

Igboho was his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with a leader of Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, when operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) made a desperate attempt to arrest him along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a statement jointly signed on Saturday by Mr. Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show that he was still in charge of the country.

The statement read: ”If there is still the serious authority in Nigeria, it is people like Shekau, Gumi and troublers of Nigeria who should be under the security scrutiny now and not those who have committed no offence known to a law outside raising their voices against Fulani genocide going on across Nigeria.

“We somehow feel it’s not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system.”

The forum also expressed concerns over alleged moves by bandits in the north to turn vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage, saying the move is suggestive of war situations.

“The President wasn’t aware of such caution in using maximum force against #ENDSARS which they celebrated in Kaduna. It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities who are being treated like conquered people.

“We just hope they know the implication if Southern communities start to block fuel products for instance from going to the north and its attendant implications. They should be careful of what they are throwing as they don’t know what their opponents are holding,” it added.

