Southern, Middle Belt leaders condemn DSS attempted arrest of Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Southern, Middle Belt leaders condemn DSS attempted arrest of Igboho
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have condemned the attempt by some security operatives to arrest the attempted arrest of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, by security operatives on Friday.
Igboho was his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with a leader of Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, when operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) made a desperate attempt to arrest him along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
In a statement jointly signed on Saturday by Mr. Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show that he was still in charge of the country.
The statement read: ”If there is still the serious authority in Nigeria, it is people like Shekau, Gumi and troublers of Nigeria who should be under the security scrutiny now and not those who have committed no offence known to a law outside raising their voices against Fulani genocide going on across Nigeria.
“We somehow feel it’s not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system.”
READ ALSO: Police, DSS in reported failed attempted arrest of Sunday Igboho
The forum also expressed concerns over alleged moves by bandits in the north to turn vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage, saying the move is suggestive of war situations.
“The President wasn’t aware of such caution in using maximum force against #ENDSARS which they celebrated in Kaduna. It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities who are being treated like conquered people.
“We just hope they know the implication if Southern communities start to block fuel products for instance from going to the north and its attendant implications. They should be careful of what they are throwing as they don’t know what their opponents are holding,” it added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak
Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...