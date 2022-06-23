Southern, Middle Belt leaders didn’t press for zoning of presidency to South-East – Gov Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday defended his acceptance of nomination as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Pan Delta Forum (PANDEF) had last week accused the governor of betrayal for accepting to run a joint ticket with the former Vice President despite spearheading the Southern governors’ push for zoning of the presidency to the region last year.

Okowa, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he aligned himself with the PDP’s decision to throw its presidential race open for all zones in the country to test their strength in the primary election.

He stressed that while the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) were pushing for the zoning of the presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria, they did not specify whether it should be situated in the South-East.

