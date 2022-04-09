Southern PDP govs insist on zoning party’s presidential ticket to region

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the decision of the party’s zoning committee to throw open its 2023 presidential ticket, took a different twist as Southern governors on the party’s platform have insisted that the ticket must be zoned to the South.

The governors who made their stance known after a meeting at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, on Friday, said it was only fair and equitable for the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

The governors who were part of the meeting included Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, who is the Vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, said those against zoning have not actually told anyone, “why zoning will not give us victory.

“We feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.

“Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains a strong and viable vehicle to ‘rescue’ Nigeria come 2023.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution.

“And to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position,” Ikpeazu said.

“We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the party was founded on the basis of equity and justice.

Read also: RUGA: Southern, Middle Belt leaders brand PDP BoT Chairman an ‘ethnic supremacist’

“We also think that equity and justice are important pillars that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria,” he added.

On what would happen to aspirants outside the Southern region who have purchased forms, Ikpeazu said the party must be firm in its decisions and policies.

“If you want to take a position of policy, you don’t look at problems in their face and take decision. You take a decision and remain firm on that decision. We think what is lacking in this country today is our ability to dispense equity and justice. It may be difficult, it may be a bitter pill but we need to stand with the truth.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now