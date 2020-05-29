SouthernKaduna: El-rufai’s wife, Hadiza, absolves self of blame, says, I’m not in govt

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, took to her Twitter handle Thursday to reply Nigerians who attacked her about her lack of sympathy for those who lost their lives in a recent attack in the Southern part of the state.

Mrs El-rufai came under fire for celebrating her reach on Twitter while requesting for more followership without commenting on the incessant killings in Kaduna State.

“Yay! 80,000 followers…How many more followers do I need in order to qualify as an ‘influenza’?, she had posted.

Read also: COVID-19: Remember us in your prayers, El-Rufai’s wife, son beg Nigerians

The tweet came in when many Nigerians on social media condemned an alleged recent attack in the state with the hashtag #Southern Kaduna Massacre.

Meanwhile, in her response, she quizzed her critics by asking, ”Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio? My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath, “she tweeted.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions