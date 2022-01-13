Southwest governors join Buhari to commission projects in Ogun

Governors in the six South-West region of Nigeria have joined President Muhammadu Buhari on his one-day visit to Ogun State for the commissioning of five projects by the state governments.

The governors in attendance at the ongoing commissioning ceremony are: Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo State), and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun State). Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

Other dignitaries in attendance include Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; and former governors of Ogun state, including Chief Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The President is commissioning the 14km Epe/ Ijebu-ode Expressroad, Ogun Gateway City at Sagamu interchange and the 42km Abeokuta/ Sagamu road.

Other projects to be commissioned include two housing projects. 527 units of a low and medium Housing Scheme at Kobape and the high-brow, 83 duplexes at the Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Buhari, while speaking at the ceremony in Ijebu Ode hailed the state governor for his infrastructural development efforts since he became governor in 2019.

“The last time I was here was in 2019 to campaign for him as our party’s candidate for governor. I must say, so much have changed since then. I wonder how he could deliver the projects despites the constraints caused by coronavirus,” Buhari stated.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

