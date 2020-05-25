Southwest states to harmonise operation of Amotekun corps, laws

The state governments in the Southwest geopolitical zone said they are working towards harmonizing the operation of the its security networks, named Amotekun in the various states in the zone.

The attorneys general of the six states after a virtual meeting, also said they have begun work on how to strengthen collaboration among the Amotekun security networks in the states in the zone.

This was disclosed by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda in a statement on Sunday on the outcome of their virtual meeting.

Fapohunda also disclosed that the AGs, who would henceforth operate under the aegis of the AGs of South-West states of Nigeria Forum, had also set up a committee on the harmonisation and uniformity of laws in the zone.

He said: “The chief law officers deliberated on a number of issues affecting the administration of justice in their states, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the criminal justice system.”

Fapohunda, who facilitated the meeting, further disclosed that the six AGs “agreed to work towards collaboration, sharing of information and expertise on the implementation of the legal and institutional framework of the Amotekun security network agencies.

Read also: Osun Amotekun Corps turn back 14 Northern youths hidden inside bus

“The AGs discussed the modalities for the harmonisation and uniformity of laws of South-West states and agreed to establish a Committee on the Unification of Laws of South-West states.”

According to him, the harmonisation would be specifically in areas of criminal laws and commercial Laws and broadly in enacting legislation that affects the socio-economic development of the six South West states.

Fapohunda said the AGs discussed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of justice in the six South West states specifically as it related to the Criminal Justice System.

He said: “The AGs expressed concern about the continued closure of correctional centres and its effects on effective prosecution of serious crimes and resolved to collectively urge the Minister of Interior to achieve a quick resolution of the matter.

“The AGs also commended the National Judicial Council for issuing guidelines for court sittings and related matters in the COVID-19 period and welcomed the novel idea of virtual court hearings as a means of achieving speedy and safe dispensation of cases during the ongoing COVID-19 period with a commitment to ensuring the progressive implementation of the NJC guidelines in the six South-West states of Nigeria.”

Aside the Ekiti AG, others who attended the virtual included Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Lagos); Adekola Olawoye SAN (Ondo); Prof. Oyewole Oyewo (Oyo); Akingbolahan Adediran (Ogun) and Olufemi Akande (Osun).

Join the conversation

Opinions