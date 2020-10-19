Sovereign Trust, Afromedia, Arbico top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The Nigerian bourse last week recorded gains on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday but posted losses at the Monday and Thursday sessions, with the corporate actions and developments during the week as well as some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE

Sovereign Trust features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 3.41.

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.

Its EPS is N0.08 while its PE ratio is 2.60.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico features on our by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.03 per share. Its EPS is N4.33 while its PE ratio is 0.24.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass makes our list on account of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N55.40 per share. Its EPS is N9.15 while its PE ratio is 6.05.

CHAMS PLC

Chams features on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20 per share.

Its EPS is N0.01 while its PE ratio is 31.69.

COURTEVILLE PLC

Courteville makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks, which is N0.20. Its EPS is N0.02, while its PE ratio is 8.07.

JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul features our list week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N6.53 and a PE Ratio of 0.03.

ETERNA PLC

Eterna makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N3.63, it closed at N4.90, gaining 34.99%.

E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC

E-Tranzact appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N1.73 and closed at N2.35, shedding 26.38%.

