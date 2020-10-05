Sovereign Trust, Arbico, Japaul, Nig-German Chemicals top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist | Ripples Nigeria

In the week that just went by, the Nigerian Stock Exchange added N350.148 billion in capital appreciation Monday through Friday, one of the biggest in several weeks, with the corporate actions during the week together with other technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.
We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
Sovereign Trust tops our on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share. Its EPS is N0.06 while its PE ratio is 3.41.
ARBICO PLC
Arbico features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.03 per share. Arbico’s EPS stands at N4.33 while its PE ratio is 0.24.
JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC
Japaul features our list week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N6.53 and a Price to Earnings (PE) Ratio of 0.03.
NIGERIAN-GERMAN CHEMICALS PLC
Nigerian-German Chemicals makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its current price is N3.62, with an EPS of N0.85 and a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.85.
COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC
Courteville appears on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE Ratio of 8.07.
TOTAL NIGERIA PLC
Total makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N80, it closed at N96.80, gaining 21%.
CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC
Cornerstone Insurance appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N0.60 and closed at N0.71, shedding 15.49%.
