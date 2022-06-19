Sowore accuses APC of monetizing Ekiti guber election

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Sunday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of monetizing the governorship election in Ekiti State yesterday.

Biodun Oyebanji of APC polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his rivals Olabisi Kolawole of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 67,457 and 82, 211 respectively.

Several clips containing cases of vote-buying and other electoral malpractices had been making the rounds on social media platforms.

The human rights activist, in a series of tweets, described the exercise as unfair and corrupt.

He accused the outgoing governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, and other members of the ruling party of destroying democracy in the country.

The tweets read: “In Ekiti the All Progressives Congress (APC) monetized the gubernatorial election to the point that those that stayed away from their (s)election playing street soccer probably felt they are the only ones who took the right decision. It’s a shame!

“Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made his name as a “pro-democracy” activist, by yesterday he and other members of his party destroyed Democracy with paper money!”

