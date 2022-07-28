Sowore accuses Buhari of preparing coup d’etat, calls for his impeachment

Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow and presidential candidate under the banner of African Action Congress (AAC), has pointed accusing finger at President Muhammadu Buhari over the disturbing state of the nation.

Sowore argued that the President was complicit in the various sorry happenings in the country, accusing him of plotting a military coup d’etat.

The country has been recently thrown into disarray with ceaseless attacks from bandits in different parts of the country.

Sowore, who reacted to this development in a tweet on Thursday, condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the situation.

He therefore stressed that the President doesn’t deserve to continue.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is preparing Nigeria for a military coup d’état, everything he’s doing points to it! Let those who have ears, hear this! #BuhariMustGo!”, he said.

