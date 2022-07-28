Politics
Sowore accuses Buhari of preparing coup d’etat, calls for his impeachment
Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow and presidential candidate under the banner of African Action Congress (AAC), has pointed accusing finger at President Muhammadu Buhari over the disturbing state of the nation.
Sowore argued that the President was complicit in the various sorry happenings in the country, accusing him of plotting a military coup d’etat.
The country has been recently thrown into disarray with ceaseless attacks from bandits in different parts of the country.
Read also:Buhari lacks capacity to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity — Sowore
Sowore, who reacted to this development in a tweet on Thursday, condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the situation.
He therefore stressed that the President doesn’t deserve to continue.
“President Muhammadu Buhari is preparing Nigeria for a military coup d’état, everything he’s doing points to it! Let those who have ears, hear this! #BuhariMustGo!”, he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...