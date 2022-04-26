Sowore accuses S’East govs, Peter Obi over alleged massacre of IPOB members

Omoyele Sowore, presidential aspirant and activist has accused the governors in the South-East region, and Peter Obi, another presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fueling insecurity in that region.

Sowore spoke on Tuesday during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to Sowore, the current degeneration of security in the South East commenced when Peter Obi and other governors in the region massacred members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB has been at the forefront of secessionist agitations over the alleged neglect of the region by the Federal Government.

Sowore accused the former Anambra State governor, in response to a question about the type of leader Nigeria needs.

“A good person is a person with character, exposure and understanding of how to govern. He has to bring competent hands and we don’t have the shortage of such persons but the process to elect such people has been s stumbling block.

“We have seen cases whereby even Igbo leaders victimize their people especially the Igbo governors who led the massacre of IPOB members; particular Peter Obi, so the fixation on origin is not healthy for the country,” Sowore stated.

He further disagreed with the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo over the zoning of the Presidency to any particular region, noting that such “old ideas” should be put to rest.

This was in response to an earlier insistence by Pa Adebanjo over the emergence of an Igbo Presidency.

Sowore said, “I disagree with Pa Ayo Adebanjo regarding choosing for Nigerians based on the problematic len of ethnicity; what I tell the elders is to allow the old ideas to rest, based on ethnic considerations, which has been tried without success.”

