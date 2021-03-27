Sowore advocates revolution rather than restructuring | Ripples Nigeria

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has reiterated calls to allow a revolution take place within the country.

Sowore made this call on Friday, March 26, in Abuja while speaking at the People’s Alternative Political Parties Summit titled, “New Nigeria is Possible.”

He noted that many Nigerians joined the calls for break up out of frustration and disillusionment arising from the myriads of problems bedevilling the country.

He, however, suggested that it was better to break up the hearts of oppressive leaders rather than break up the country.

READ ALSO: Sowore takes ‘juju man’ to court hearing

Sowore said, “Before the breakup, let’s have the revolution first so that those people who put us in this condition will not have the joy of going anywhere for comfort.

“How will you break up the hearts of the people who are destroying Nigeria who will now go back to their various new nation-states?”

He, however, cautioned various ethnic groups to be circumspect in their agitation for self-determination, adding that the only workable alternative was to allow a revolution to take place.

Join the conversation

Opinions