Politics
Sowore alleges plots by INEC chairman, others to attack him
Presidential aspirant under the platform of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged of plots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to attack him.
The human rights activist, who disclosed this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, noted that the planned attack was in connection to his revelation of the Chairman’s alleged payment of N3 billion for the renewal of his tenure.
He also alleged of a plot by an unknown set of persons to attack him over his calls for massive protests by Nigerian students and youths to demand the reopening of public universities.
The rift between the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) lingers, as the latter has rolled over its warning strike by 12-weeks to give the former adequate time to mull over and grant the Union’s demands.
Read also :Sowore calls for massive protests by Nigerian students over protracted ASUU strike
Sowore, therefore, alerted the public of the alleged planes attempts to attack his person, stressing that his positions on ASUU strike remained unchanged.
He wrote: “A new deadly attack on my person and close associates have been planned again, this time by the Chairman of INEC Nigeria, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, his reason was that I exposed that he paid N3b to renew his tenure. He procured boys from Jisiri in Abuja.
“Also heard another set of persons are being mobilized for attacks on me over my call Nigerian youths and students to confront the Buhari regime over ASUU strike. My position remains unchanged, the youth of this country must break the yoke of oppression!
