Politics
Sowore bemoans deplorable state of Nigerians in IDPs camps
Human rights activist and presidential aspirant under the platform of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has bemoaned the abandonment suffered by Nigerians in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps across the country, adding that the government was insensitive to their plight.
Sowore, who vented his annoyance in a statement on Thursday, noted that a number of internally displaced Nigerians were badly treated by the Nigerian government.
Read also: APC, PDP coalitions of unrepentant oppressors —Sowore
He lamented the egregious corruption perpetrated under the guise of bogus care for refugees over the years, adding that victims were for years abandoned to their fate.
He wrote: “Nigerians in IDPs are abandoned to their fate everywhere. Nothing came close to the emotion I felt during my visit and IDP camp in Bakassi Area of Cross River State. Despite billions raised and budgeted to take care of these citizens, they had nothing to show for it on the ground.
“I also visited IDPs in Adamawa, Taraba, Edo and Benue, During my visit I concluded that Nigerians are governed by their real enemies”, he added.
