Sowore bemoans ‘unjust incarceration’ of Kanu, as Court adjourns case
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has stated that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, deserves justice.
Sowore claimed that Kanu’s “suffering” was the cause of Nigeria’s “lack of progress or peace” under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He made this plea in a statement after attending the appeals court hearing in Abuja for Kanu’s case,
The IPOB leader’s legal team was led by Ozekhome, who requested the court to throw out the remaining accusations because they lacked credibility.
As a result, the Appeal Court reserved its decision on Kanu. The case was put on indefinite hold by the court.
The Federal Government, through its lawyer, Mr. David Kaswe, urged the court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit.
He asserted that the IPOB leader was brought back to the country by due process of the law.
Kaswe further argued that the charge had been amended seven times owing to the conduct of the appellant.
In his reaction, Sowore said, “Today, I attended the continued trial of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. I met his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Aloy Ejimakor and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and many others as they concluded arguments asking the appellate judges to quash the remaining charges against Kanu.
“The unjust incarceration, torture, and extraordinary rendition involved in his trial is clearly a reason Nigeria under the Buhari regime may never achieve peace, progress, and prosperity.
“I’ve met Mazi Kanu in person and I understand him well enough to state that what he wants is justice.”
