Sowore brands Fayemi’s presidential bid ‘dead on arrival’

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has described Kayode Fayemi’s presidential declaration as untenable and a failed mission.

Sowore said this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, stressing that the Ekiti State governor has failed to govern his state well.

Fayemi officially joined the swelling camp of presidential aspirants under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) with his declaration ceremony held in Abuja yesterday.

The governor in his speech vowed to take Nigeria to the next level, adding that he would combat insecurity ravaging the country with multilevel alternative approaches.

Read also: Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by wicked politicians – Sowore

He also advovated for a decentralized government as sort of administrative mechanism to strengthen Nigeria’s morribund democratic system and bring government close to the people.

Reacting, Sowore accused the governor of profligacy, tautung all his presidential promises as bare-faced lies aimed at adding to the troubles of the country.

He noted: Kayode Fayemi wasting Ekiti funds do livestream a “Dead on Arrival” Pesidential declaration. Somebody who could not govern a state well. And then, what’s with some Nigerians telling bald-faced lies? Someone even said that 90% of Nigerians “accepts” him. Not true! Truth is that Fayemi can’t boast of 20% approval rating in Ekiti State”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now