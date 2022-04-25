Sowore brands Nigerian leaders as unapologetic oppressors

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday dismissed insinuation he planned to force his way into the presidency through the RevolutionNow movement.

Sowore, who featured in an interview session on Clearview TV on Monday, identified bad leadership as Nigeria’s major challenge and promised to change the narrative.

The activist stressed that he joined partisan politics to change the status quo pushed in the country.

He described the current set of leaders in the country as unapologetic oppressors who had resurrected all sorts of agencies to protect and keep themselves in power.

The activist was detained for several months by the Federal Government in 2020 over a planned anti-government rally in the country.

He was later arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on treasonable felony charges.

READ ALSO: Sowore brands INEC as ‘incompetent agency managing elections’

Sowore said: “It is not possible to bulldoze my way into the presidency. I don’t have a plan to stage a coup or take over the government by any forceful means. What I have done is to use peaceful agitation to fight for what’s wrong in our society. And it’s natural that those who want to keep the stinking status quo running will always be overzealous.

“The current set of leaders in Nigeria has held the country to ransom for close to 62 years now. From the beginning of time, these people create the security agencies to keep them in power, to protect their interests against the will of the state. They were meant to oppress and suppress any form of agitation that will change the cause of history for good.”

The Sahara Reporters publisher noted Nigeria found itself in this precarious position due to a lack of sincere leaders at the helm of affairs.

“In leadership character is important. As an activist and a publisher of one of the foremost newspapers in Nigeria, I have never been accused of corruption. And this has been my way of life,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now