News
Sowore brother’s killers will not escape justice –Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday evening the state government would bring to justice, the suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.
Olajide, an undergraduate student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Benin-Lagos highway in Okada, Edo State, on Saturday morning.
The governor gave the assurance while commiserating with Sowore over his brother’s death.
He said the state government would work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident and bring the assailants to justice.
Obaseki said: “The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.
“On behalf of the people and government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
