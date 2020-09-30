Sowore, Burna Boy exchange words over Independence Day Protest | Ripples Nigeria

Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, exchange words on Twitter over the latter’s refusal to join in the planned October 1 protest.

On Monday, Sowore requested that Burna Boy partake in the mass action slated for Thursday via a tweet.

Sowore tweeted “Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow

The Sowore-led Coalition for Revolution (CORE), the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest, last week announced plans to hold a nationwide protest against poor governance in Nigeria on October 1.

The protest will also take place in London, Sweden, Netherlands, San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, Germany and Canada.

However, in his reaction, the self-acclaimed African Giant said he has no trust for Nigerian politicians.

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so funny, you politicians are all the same (especially in Nigeria) and frankly, I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore.

“Well. I am NOT FELA. I Have said that countless times. But you sir Are a politician. Leave me out of your schemes. Thanks, ” he tweeted.

Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 29, 2020

The former presidential candidate replied saying: “I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti, as a students’ leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela.”

