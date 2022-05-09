Sowore calls for massive protests by Nigerian students over protracted ASUU strike

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerian students to demand the reopening of public universities through massive protests.

In a tweet on Monday, the human rights activist bemoaned the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a result of the government’s inactivity over the union’s demands.

ASUU rolled over its warning strike by twelve weeks to further demand the fulfilment of negotiations by the federal government as contained in the 2020 MoA.

Closure of public universities across the country had resulted in a number of issues as Nigerian students in places like Lagos, Abuja and others had taken to the streets to protests.

Speaking on the recent decison by the union, Sowore stressed that the Federal Government failed to do anything because their children were abroad.

He added that the non-challant response by the Buhari-led administration to ASUU’s demands was responsible for the paralysis evident in the country’s education sector.

He wrote: “Nigerian youth/students must teach these inhumane political rulers playing Russia roulette with their future a big lesson. Let the organizing start now, shut down everything with mass action, stood everything until our higher institutions are well funded.

“They are doing this because their children don’t attend Nigerian universities”, he added.

