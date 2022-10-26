Sowore calls for sack of CBN Gov, Emefiele, over plans to redesign Naira notes

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the Naira notes.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had earlier on Monday communicated the plan to introduce redesigned noted by December 15.

The Governor, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, said the apex financial institution had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on the plan.

He claimed that the initiative by the CBN would address some of the nation’s security threats such as especially kidnapping and terrorism.

Sowore, who reacted to the development in a tweet, slammed the CBN Governor for the step.

He noted that the apex bank should have been more preoccupied with effective ways to boosting the value of Naira, demanding the sack of the Governor.

“Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign banknotes 200, 500 and 1000 notes instead of boosting the value of the Naira. Jokers! It is time to fire the CBN Governor, Emefiele”, he wrote.

