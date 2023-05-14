Sowore cautions IGP over order to arrest Seun Kuti for assaulting police officer

The presidential candidate of the All Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali over an order to arrest Afrobeats prodigy, Seun Kuti following a viral video where he was seen assaulting a police officer.

In the video, the scion of legendary Afrobeats creator, Fela Anikulapo was seen slapping a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, an action which drew a lot of condemnation from Nigerians.

The @PoliceNG today declared wanted @seunkuti a scion of late Afrobeat king, #FelaAnikulapoKuti over an altercation between a police contingent that rammed into him and his family on the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos earlier today. I am aware that @seunkuti and his attorneys… — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 13, 2023

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Saturday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adéjọbí, the IGP ordered the arrest of the singer and also ordered a full investigation into the causes of the incident and immediate prosecution of the artiste.

However, Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, in a tweet on Sunday morning, defended Seun’s action and told the IGP that he must caution police officers not to take laws into their hands while dealing with members of the public.

“@PoliceNG declared wanted @seunkuti, a scion of late Afrobeat king, #FelaAnikulapoKuti over an altercation between a police contingent that rammed into him and his family on the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos earlier today.

“I am aware that @seunkuti and his attorneys have agreed to help the @policeng in an effort to unravel circumstances that led to the altercations.

“It must be noted that that while these conversations are ongoing for a full cooperation with the police, officers of the @PoliceNG including the Inspector General of Police must not engage in extra judicial action(s) like they are known for in settling disputes.

“Seun Kuti has agreed to cooperate fully with @policeng as soon as possible. ##Revolutionnow,” he wrote.

