Sowore claims APC stole his ideas from 2019

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of stealing many of the ideas he had presented to Nigerians in 2023 general elections.

Sowore competed with 72 other candidates in the 2019 presidential race and scored a total of 33,953 votes.

The Sahara Reporters publisher, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, said Nigerians made the collosal mistake of not electing him president almost four years ago.

The rights activist attributed the existential crises rocking the country to the conspicuous absence of right-thinking leaders.

He insisted he remains a frontline presidential candidate for 2023 race based on sound and workable ideas.

He said: “Events are proving me right that I am the best candidate for the job. This is because all the ideas that I wanted to implement in 2019 have now become dominant. Even some of the ideas they’re laughing at — minimum wage, alternative source of revenue, the way wanted to fight corruption— were even stolen by the ruling party.

“For instance, I was the one who first proposed that June 12 should be for Democracy Day as opposed to May 29, and they stole the idea.

“I believe 2023 will be different and that people have learnt their lessons especially in the last four years. Because Nigeria has got worse progressively. Had Nigerians taken that bold step in 2019 to elect me as the president, we wouldn’t have been where we’re today. We would be safer. There wouldn’t an ASUU strike for eight months and Naira that has become toilet paper. We woul probably wouldn’t have had the floods ravaging Nigeria.

“I decline to be counted as the frontline runner in the race. But I’m a frontline presidential candidate based on ideas. I could feel the disappointment Nigerians brought upon themselves in 1989 when they dumped the most prepared candidate for the job, Chief Obafemi Awolowo because the system didn’t agree with him.”

