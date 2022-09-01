Politics
Sowore claims Nigeria unduly honours thieves with leadership positions
African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday, condemned the way purported thieves are honoured with different leadership positions in the country.
In a series of tweets, he lamented the failure of the country to make examples of national criminals and looters.
Sowore’s claim followed the case of Rosmah Mansor, wife of the ex-Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, who was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for corruption.
Read also:Sowore laments alleged pampering of criminal politicians in Nigeria
Sowore hoped Nigeria could follow the steps by other countries in dealing with national criminals.
The tweets read: “Nigeria should be making examples of national rogues & looters like these ex-Malaysian leaders but instead national thieves are offered the best front row seats in our churches/mosques, they’re the chairmen of our biggest banks, they’re the chancellors of our universities.
“They’re mostly the traditional rulers and chieftaincy titles holders of our communities, they are the ambassadors plenipotentiary of our country. Above all, they’re the same people we ask to choose our leaders.
