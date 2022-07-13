Sowore disagrees with INEC on submission of AAC candidates

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted the claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the party was yet to submit the names of its candidates for governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had earlier on Wednesday said only the AAC and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) parties have not forwarded the names of their candidates to the commission with just three days to the deadline for the submission of candidates.

He said: “So far, the Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the AAC and NNPP, are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal.”

Sowore, who reacted to the claim in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle, said his party had concluded the primary elections and submitted the list of candidates to the commission.

He described the INEC’s claim as propaganda meant to deflect the attention of his supporters.

He said: “This is to react to the press release by INEC that our party hasn’t submitted names of candidates. This is completely incorrect. The party had submitted its names and the list was published across the states and INEC offices. This has nothing to do with the presidential candidate and his vice. That has been resolved and settled.

“We have submitted over 60 candidates across the country who are going to run under the banner of AAC in 2023 elections. There is no panic. INEC will take note of this and ensure that they do the needful.

“Do not worry, Nigerians. We are the party of the future. That’s why they are panicking and deploying all sorts of propaganda to deflect the attention of our members. You have seen it. The difference is very clear between darkness and light. We are different from those old, antiquated, and analogue political parties. We’re poised to fix the country.”

