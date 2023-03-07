Sowore hails PDP Abuja protest, accuses INEC of monumental injustice

Omoyele Sowore, African Action Congress presidential candidate in the last presidential election, has hailed the protest staged by members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday as part of its efforts to challenge the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had last Wednesday announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election.

This was after polling a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closet rivals, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Feeling dissatisfied with the outcome of the election which they had described as marred by operational failures and other irregularities, both opposition parties had since vowed to challenge it in court.

Tweeting in reaction to the protest which was led by the former Vice President, Sowore said the development was necessary to fight the alleged injustice perpetrated by the electoral commission.

“Good to see @atiku @OfficialPDPNig fight for electoral justice, everyone must engage in civil disobedience to extinguish the monumental injustice perpetrated by @inecnigeria, except that for us revolutionaries we don’t get the privilege to have the Department of State Services and police bodyguards to protect us during protests like this, they usually unleash the police, soldiers and the DSS on us with absolute cruelty”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the former VP had maintained that the protest would continue for a long period of time.

“In fact, this protest will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day,” Atiku said as he led other PDP faithfuls to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

