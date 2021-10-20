Sowore insists on Lagos #EndSARS anniversary protest, says police has no power to stop it

A rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has said the planned #EndSARS anniversary protest for Lagos will go on as planned, insisting that the Lagos State Police Command has no power to stop street protests.

Sowore was reacting to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command where it said that no street protest will be allowed to hold in the state to commemorate the October 20, 2020 bloodbath that ended the #EndSARS protest with violence across the country.

Sowore said: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest statement credited to the Lagos state Command of the Nigeria Police to the effect that no “street protests” will be allowed tomorrow (Wednesday) to mark the historic #Endsars rebellion of 2020 and its attendant fallout due to police repression and Nigerian army’s murderous intervention.

“We state unequivocally that it is not within the powers of the Nigerian police to stop citizens from engaging in street protests, the right to engage in protest against unjust policies, tyranny and oppression is an inalienable right and as such these latest claims are at best superfluous and belligerently arrogant.

“We urge the police authorities to ensure they carry out their duties to protect protesters who will be on the streets by way of cars, bicycles, tricycles, skateboards and by foot all over Lagos and its environs tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The Lagos state police commissioner will be personally held liable if anything untoward happens to any Nigerian citizen engagin lawful protest during the #Endsars anniversary.

“We urge our compatriots to remain steadfast and prepare fully to carry out their conscientious duties and historical tasks tomorrow(Wednesday).”

