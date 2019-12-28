SOWORE: Int’l rights watchdog urges Buhari to stop clampdown on ‘political enemies’

The International Human Rights Commission on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to conceive a new model of conflict resolution rather than arresting and detaining perceived political opponents.

The rights watchdog also described as a pleasant development, the recent release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and the ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

The Country Representative of the IHRC, a Prague, Czech Republic-based organisation, Dr. Friday Sani, who stated these at a press briefing in Abuja, said the era of arresting and detaining political opponents and perceived enemies of government had become outdated across the world.

He appealed to President Buhari to promote the principles of the rule of law in Nigeria by considering the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakkzaky and other political detainees in the country.

READ ALSO: We will present ‘the best material’ for president in 2023 —PDP

Sani said: “There are claims that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore due to international pressure.

“Even if their release was due to international pressure, it was still part of democracy that a President of a country should listen to the opinion of others and there is nothing wrong with that.

“The recent development by the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Sowore and Dasuki through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the immediate compliance by the Director-General of the Department of the State Security Services (DSS) is highly commendable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions