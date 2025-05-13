‘Sowore is not who he claims; he’s the biggest plant in West Africa sponsored by US intelligence agencies’ —Hundeyin

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has exposed former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, claiming his stance as a revolutionary activist is just a front as he is the biggest plant in West Africa who is sponsored by US Intelligence Agencies.

Hundeyin who made the assertion in a post on his verified X handle on Monday night, said Sowore, the publisher of online news platform, Sahara Reporters and the convener of #RevolutionNow, is a front and undercover agent for the agencies whose major task is to destabilize African countries through subterfuge.

He specifically mentioned some of the agencies allegedly sponsoring Sowore’s platform to include the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation and Omidyar Network, who are all US agencies. He added that President Bola Tinubu is also working for the same agencies.

“I’ve already said everything I have to say about him. He works for the same people Tinubu works for,” Hundeyin wrote.

“Literally all you have to do to confirm this for yourself is pull up the Wikipedia page of Sahara Reporters and see who funds it (Omidyar Network, Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation) – all U.S. Intelligence front organisations.

“Just because he wears a beret and shouts #RevolutionNow, some people think that in and of itself must put him against the status quo.

“Meanwhile the oldest trick in the western foreign intelligence book is to infiltrate and subvert revolutionary spaces using their funded Trojan horses.

“They’ve literally gone as far as embedding their undercover agents into organisations they want to infiltrate and getting them to even marry members of these organisations and raise kids with them.

“Compared to that level of subversive effort, how hard is it to fund one yellow beret-wearing numpty in West Africa to jump around and destroy the actual revolutionary movement in Nigeria by centring himself as the “revolution,” fixing dates and venues for protests (signposting them for the puppet government), and gathering intelligence for them about people who can actually change anything?

“Yele Sowore is the biggest *** plant in West Africa, and I don’t understand how this could be more obvious. The dude is literally funded by U.S. Foreign Intelligence. It’s in your face!”

A look at the Wikipedia page og Sahara Reporters also confirmed that the platform had indeed gotten grants running into millions of dollars from the agencies mentioned by Hundeyin.

On the method of funding, Wikipedia wrote:

“Sahara Reporters was traditionally supported by grants donated by international foundations and non-governmental organizations.

“It has received support from the Ford Foundation, which donated $175,000 to the organization in the past, and from the Global Information Network. Sahara Reporters has also received a $450,000 grant from the Omidyar Foundation.

“Sahara Reporters Media Foundation was awarded $1,300,000 between 2016 and 2019 by MacArthur Foundation.”

