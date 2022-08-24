Politics
Sowore laments alleged pampering of criminal politicians in Nigeria
African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has bemoaned the culture of cuddling criminals in the Nigeria’s political firmament.
The activist said Nigeria was notorious for pampering criminals who were supposed to be punished for their egregious infractions.
Sowore’s assertion followed the jailing of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, for a corruption scandal involving state-owned wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Read also:2023: Sowore counsels Obi’s supporters on tolerance, respect for dissenting opinions
In a tweet on Wednesday, he recalled former heads of states such Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and others who he claimed were pampered despite alleged monumental corruption charges.
“In Nigeria, these types of thieves are referred to as “elder-statesmen,” they’re often pampered, frequently visited and “highly regarded” even told it is their right “of first refusal” to choose the next president. Talking about the Obasanjos, Babangidas, Abdusalams, Jonathans”, he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...