Sowore laments alleged pampering of criminal politicians in Nigeria

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has bemoaned the culture of cuddling criminals in the Nigeria’s political firmament.

The activist said Nigeria was notorious for pampering criminals who were supposed to be punished for their egregious infractions.

Sowore’s assertion followed the jailing of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, for a corruption scandal involving state-owned wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a tweet on Wednesday, he recalled former heads of states such Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and others who he claimed were pampered despite alleged monumental corruption charges.

“In Nigeria, these types of thieves are referred to as “elder-statesmen,” they’re often pampered, frequently visited and “highly regarded” even told it is their right “of first refusal” to choose the next president. Talking about the Obasanjos, Babangidas, Abdusalams, Jonathans”, he said.

