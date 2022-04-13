Connect with us

Sowore now free to leave Abuja, as Court lifts restriction order

Sowore

Court reverses movement restriction on Sowore over alleged felony

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and convener of Revolution Now, was granted freedom of movement by an Abuja Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Following charges of treasonable crime, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari, and other offenses, Sowore’s movement was limited to Abuja by a federal high court in 2019.

Sowore can now leave Abuja but not leave Nigeria, according to the Appeal Court.

More details later…

