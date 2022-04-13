Sowore now free to leave Abuja, as Court lifts restriction order

Court reverses movement restriction on Sowore over alleged felony

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and convener of Revolution Now, was granted freedom of movement by an Abuja Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Read also: Osinbajo’s declaration speech a set of horrible lies —Sowore

Following charges of treasonable crime, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari, and other offenses, Sowore’s movement was limited to Abuja by a federal high court in 2019.

Sowore can now leave Abuja but not leave Nigeria, according to the Appeal Court.

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now