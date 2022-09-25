Sowore reacts to Peter Obi’s visit to Babangida, Abdulsalam, blasts ex-military rulers

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday criticised the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, over his visit to former military rulers, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abubakar Abdulsalam, in Minna, Niger State.

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited the former leaders as part of their consultations with eminent Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former Anambra State governor confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Sunday night.

He wrote: “Today, my running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country.

“It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today. Gen Abubakar is a true statesman with an abiding love for Nigeria who fueled our hope for a better future.”



Sowore, who reacted to the visit on his verified Twitter handle, accused the two former Heads of State of sabotaging Nigeria’s progress.

He accused the two men of plotting to ruin the country further by trying to hand it over to Obi next year.

“They robbed Nigeria blind, they murdered its citizens, they sabotaged its aspirations for greatness and now they’re hanging precariously to life yet they want to hand the country over to their apprentices, accomplices, minions, and cronies!,” the activist wrote.

