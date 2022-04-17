Politics
Sowore says Nigeria runs incompetent, unjust political system
Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has once again taken a swipe at Nigerian political leaders for allegedly being unjust in their dealings, adding that they made the country a theatre of depression.
He noted that political leaders in Nigeria were representative of an incompetent class whose sole interest was to mortgage the lives of millions of Nigerians.
Sowore, who said this during his visit to the former Chief Imam of Apo Legislators’ Quarters Central Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, on Sunday at his residence, identified the bane of Nigerian politics as ineptitude of its leaders.
He valorized the energy of the cleric in speaking truth to power at a time when a lot of people have chosen to be silent and have been afraid of the system.
“What is personally significant about you is your sustained criticism against an unjust, incompetent system, especially now that a number of Nigerians have resorted to silence. That you have stood to challenge the excesses of a government that perpetually subjects Nigerians to torture is commendable.
READ ALSO: Sowore now free to leave Abuja, as Court lifts restriction order
“This speaks volumes of your determination to build social consciousness, to keep people on the alert of their roles in a country of fears and negligence. So I’m glad you keep doing that,” Sowore noted.
He also hinted at the need for Nigerian youth to participate in politics, stressing that indifference to politics was tantamount to enabling injustice.
He noted: “This is no time to distance yourself from politics. Our lives are even political. Politics determines what happens to us; what we eat, earn and who we eat. So if you choose to stay aloof from it, you’re not helping the situation.”
The cleric, in his remarks lauded Sowore’s efforts at restoring normalcy in a country on the verge of death.
Sheikh Khalid assured Sowore of his unrelenting support as far as the move for a better, secure Nigeria was concerned.
