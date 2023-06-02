Sowore shades Tinubu, calls President ‘confused’ over mandate against oil theft

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been characterised as being confused by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore revealed this in a tweet on Friday, June 2, 2023 in response to the President’s order on Thursday to service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to deal with those responsible for oil theft.

The President had ordered service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to “crush” perpetrators of oil theft during his first official meeting with them on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor. He said that his administration would not tolerate the threat.

Tinubu also said that on his watch, insecurity would not bring Nigeria to its knees while other countries record achievements in key sectors of their economies.

Reacting, Sowore, who seems to believe the directive would be futile, described the president as a “very confused” individual.

The AAC chieftain alleged that the service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies were also “professionally and massively” engaged in the oil theft menace.

He wrote, “This @officialABAT is confused! Very confused! He is asking those “professionally” and massively carrying out oil theft to crush those involved in “oil theft!”

The activist continued by harshly denouncing the presidency of former President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He claimed that the administration of Buhari and Osinbajo was a complete disaster.

He wrote, “Failure par excellence! The end of an error! @ProfOsinbajo returned back from Abuja having done absolutely nothing to make Nigeria better than he met it! @ProfOsinbajo and @MBuhari destroyed Nigeria as a tag team. As my secondary school principal used to say: “Bose Lo, Lose Bo!” (BL,LB) -(He went empty handed and returned empty handed).”

