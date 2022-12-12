Sowore sheds light on AAC, PRP faction’s alliance

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday explained why his party formed an alliance with a faction of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the 2023 general elections

Sowore, who is also the National Chairman of the AAC, spoke at a press conference to formalise the alliance between his party and the PRP faction in Abuja.

He said the alliance was aimed at liberating Nigerians from the “shackles of corrupt and greedy politicians who have held the country hostage for several years.”

The activist stressed that the alliance was to legitimately dismantle Nigeria’s oppressive system, and end the reign of deceit of the present political leaders.

He said: “The AAC was the first political party founded by young people. I mean radical elements in Nigeria. It is the first political party in recent history that called for a revolution in Nigeria and carried out that master plan in about 30 cities in 2019.”

Sowore argued that the two parties had many things in common as they “suffered the same fate in the hands of reactionary elements who infiltrated their ranks.

“So the same thing that happened to the PRP also happened to us. At one point, the PRP was hijacked by reactionary elements. Also in 2019, the AAC was hijacked by reactionary elements. We are forming an alliance with the original, authentic, and undiluted PRP today,” he added.

The Sahara Reporters publisher also waded into the crisis in the PRP, arguing that the other faction comprised elements from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowore insisted that there was no difference between the APC, the PDP, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, saying they were all created by the same set of “frustrated politicians.”

