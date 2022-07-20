News
Sowore slams Atiku for showing ‘fake concern’ about grid collapse
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday slammed his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar for pretending to be concerned about the incessant collapse of the country’s national grid.
The former Vice President had in a statement posted on his Twitter handle expressed concern at the latest collapse of the national grid.
Atiku blamed the frequent collapse of the national grid on the lack of adequate investment in the power sector.
He also proposed innovative financing of the power sector infrastructure as solution to the problem.
READ ALSO: Atiku proffers solution to Nigeria’s power sector challenges
Sowore, who reacted to the PDP candidate’s remark on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, accused him of showing fake concern on the situation.
He alleged that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration under which Atiku served as vice president was responsible for the moribund nature of the power sector with its empty investment.
The activist wrote: “The National Electrical grid collapse started when you and Obasanjo invested $16 billion to procure darkness for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari regime came to gazette the grid collapse as a law. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, don’t pretend that you care about the national grid!”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...