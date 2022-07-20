Sowore slams Atiku for showing ‘fake concern’ about grid collapse

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday slammed his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar for pretending to be concerned about the incessant collapse of the country’s national grid.

The former Vice President had in a statement posted on his Twitter handle expressed concern at the latest collapse of the national grid.

Atiku blamed the frequent collapse of the national grid on the lack of adequate investment in the power sector.

He also proposed innovative financing of the power sector infrastructure as solution to the problem.

Sowore, who reacted to the PDP candidate’s remark on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, accused him of showing fake concern on the situation.

He alleged that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration under which Atiku served as vice president was responsible for the moribund nature of the power sector with its empty investment.

The activist wrote: “The National Electrical grid collapse started when you and Obasanjo invested $16 billion to procure darkness for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari regime came to gazette the grid collapse as a law. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, don’t pretend that you care about the national grid!”

