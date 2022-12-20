Sowore slams DSS for failure to arrest, detain Emefiele, says Buhari ‘regime’ a sham

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has lampooned the move by the operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain the Central Bank (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, over alleged involvement in terrorism.

A coalition of civil society organizations on Monday evening had protested the alleged plot to remove Emefiele on what they said was trumped-up terrorism charges in Abuja.

This was on the back of the discovery of the suit secretly filed by the DSS at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where it accused the CBN governor of terrorism financing and other activities considered as a threat to the country’s security.

However, Justice JT Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had turned down the ex parte motion, saying the secret police did not provide any solid evidence to back its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Tweeting in reaction to the development on Tuesday, Sowore described the drama between the CBN governor and DSS as symptomatic of the disgrace the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had become.

Sowore slammed the DSS over its failure to arrest Emefiele, citing the alleged kidnap of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya.

He wrote: “The @cenbank thieving Gov. @GodwinIEmefiele vs Lawless DSS court injunction drama shows how incompetence and lack of coordination by the shambolic and disgraceful @MBuhari regime has become. DSS approaching a high court to secure an order to arrest Emefiele without evidence.

“(2/2) when they could have arrested him anyways and charge him for the crimes alleged in their affidavit. The same lawless agency that went to Kenya to kidnap @MaziNnamdiKanu could not arrest @GodwinIEmefiele for terrorism related offences? now yesmen & rented-a-crowd are happy.”

Emefiele had recently come under severe attacks following revelation by an House of Representatives member, Kudaji Kazaure, regarding the governor’s alleged misappropriation and diversion of N89 trillion from stamp duties.

Nigerians had also condemned Emefiele’s involvement in politics, saying his action was at variance with Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007 which prohibited him from engaging in any other part-time or full-time employment while serving as the Governor of the apex financial institution in the country.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

