Sowore slams INEC over ‘poor’ conduct of elections

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has described Nigeria as a country without the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

The AAC candidate’s remark might not be unconnected with the reports of violence in some parts of the country, especially in Lagos.

Nigerians had earlier on Saturday slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the late arrival of election materials and officials to polling units across the country.

READ ALSO: INEC confirms attack near its office in Borno

Sowore, who spoke on the development in a tweet on Saturday, said Nigeria lacks the capacity to do anything right.

He wrote: “The Nigerian state lacks the capacity to do anything right – no capacity to conduct elections, no capacity to run an economy, no capacity to run educational institutions, no capacity to do anything right. Now you know!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now