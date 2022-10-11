Sowore slams Nigerian military for burning illegal oil vessel, says action ‘idiotic’

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the burning of a vessel caught with illegal crude oil by the military.

The Nigerian Navy had on Monday destroyed a vessel seized with stolen crude by a private security company commanded by former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, in the Niger Delta.

The vessel which was loaded with 600 to 650 cubic metres of stolen crude oil in five compartments was arrested alongside its seven-member crew along the creeks in the Niger Delta on October 6.

Sowore, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets late Monday, described the action as idiotic.

The politician said the step was taken to conceal illegal owners and hardened criminals behind oil theft in the country.

He added that such step would also lead to environmental pollution, stressing that every attempt to stop the crime would almost be impossible

He said: “The most idiotic action carried out by any military, how do you “set ablaze” fuel laden vessel except to cover up oil theft? Is there no one in the military who understands the horrific environmental impact of setting ablaze crude oil laden vessel in the Niger Delta region already polluted beyond imagination?

“What about the legal aspects, destroying evidence-obstruction of justice? The other day they “set ablaze “cocaine” haul they claimed to have found in Lagos. Evidence destruction to cover up the real owners and culprits.

“Nigeria has been turned into a real jungle! Only a revolution can change things.”

