Sowore tackles Peter Obi for backing CBN on naira redesign

The African Action Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday slammed his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for supporting the redesign of the naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obi had in a series of tweets on Sunday begged Nigerians to endure with the policy, saying it would benefit them in the long term.

The former Anambra State governor, however, appealed to the apex bank to make the new notes available to Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas.

READ ALSO: NAIRA SCARCITY: Obi begs Nigerians for endurance, says CBN policy beneficial in long term

Sowore, who reacted to the remark on his Twitter handle, said the LP candidate was in the presidential race to distract Nigerians from true liberation.

The activist likened Obi to his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Sowore wrote: “This what we keep telling Nigerians about Peter Obi, this is the candidate ‘owners’ of Nigeria presented to distract Nigerians from truest liberation so that they can remain in the shackles of oppression and perpetually in bondage. At the end, he is the same as his mentors!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now